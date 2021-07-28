Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the June 30th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 533,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $972,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

