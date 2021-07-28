Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $933,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

