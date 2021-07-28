InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $277,979.67 and approximately $12,770.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

