Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 28th (ACQ, AP.UN, BLX, CAS, CLS, CSGP, DUE, FF, FM, FSV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 28th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$53.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by CIBC to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$56.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $107.00 to $98.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to C$1.20. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$239.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$232.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$251.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$26.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$120.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital to C$130.00. ATB Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Tudor Pickering to C$41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$7.00. ATB Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$4.50. Cormark currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

