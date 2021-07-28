Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 28th (AAV, AP.UN, BAM.A, BIP.UN, CPG, EFN, FM, L, MX, PRN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 28th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$82.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at ATB Capital. They currently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR). Eight Capital issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

