Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 28th (BAS, BMY, DB1, DWS, HLE, KER, NEM, O2D)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 28th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($196.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.