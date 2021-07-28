Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 28th (BAS, BMY, DB1, DWS, HLE, KER, NEM, O2D)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 28th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($196.47) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

