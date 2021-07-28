Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/27/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.
- 7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.25.
- 7/5/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$11.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.50.
- 6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.
- 6/21/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of FVI opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.61.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current year.
