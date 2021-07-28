Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.25.

7/5/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$11.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.50.

6/23/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

6/21/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7225993 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

