Investors Buy High Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Call Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

