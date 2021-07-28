Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

