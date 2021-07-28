Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 3,643,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

