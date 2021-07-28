IONChain (IONC) One Day Volume Hits $1,899.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $160,708.11 and $1,899.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00745787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

