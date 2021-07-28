Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

