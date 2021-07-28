IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Critical Comparison

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 8.98 $159.57 million $3.81 52.84 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.63 $84.72 million N/A N/A

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.97% 12.04% 7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $224.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

