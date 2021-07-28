IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $273.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.47.

IQV opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.17. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

