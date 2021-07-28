IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,305 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 614,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
