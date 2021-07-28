IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,305 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.4% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 614,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

