Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 1,925 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 533,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,907. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $91,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

