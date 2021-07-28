IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,030,044,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,046,155 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

