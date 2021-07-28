iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

iRobot stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. The stock had a trading volume of 612,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,058. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

