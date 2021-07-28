Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.35

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 31982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.