Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.35

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 31982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.