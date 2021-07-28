iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stake Lifted by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned 0.41% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,728. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

