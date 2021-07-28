iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 105,135 shares.The stock last traded at $62.91 and had previously closed at $62.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

