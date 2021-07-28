iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.31% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $115,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

