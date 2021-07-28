iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 901,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 18,146,797 shares.The stock last traded at $40.34 and had previously closed at $39.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

