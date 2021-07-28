iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 214.9% from the June 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

