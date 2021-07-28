iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.