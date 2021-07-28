iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.81.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

