iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 271.6% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,477,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of IXUS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

