iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 5.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. 784,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.