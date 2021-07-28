iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. 773,052 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82.

