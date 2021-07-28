iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 773,052 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82.

