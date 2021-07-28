iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 257.9% in July

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LDEM opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter.

