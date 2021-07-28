iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $299,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,529,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,441,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

