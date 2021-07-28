iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,203 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.