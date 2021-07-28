iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKI) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.71. Approximately 7,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.