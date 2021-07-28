iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.