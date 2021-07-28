iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,776 shares.The stock last traded at $86.53 and had previously closed at $85.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

