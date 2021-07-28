iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,776 shares.The stock last traded at $86.53 and had previously closed at $85.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

