iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 73,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,657,086 shares.The stock last traded at $70.02 and had previously closed at $67.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

