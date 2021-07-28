iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

