iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 646,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,152,337 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

