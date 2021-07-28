iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.48. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $95.45 and a 12-month high of $129.36.

