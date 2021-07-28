iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.13 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

