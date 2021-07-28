iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

