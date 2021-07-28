iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.15. 293,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.90 and a 12-month high of $442.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

