iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,803 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $561,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $440.82. 248,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.90 and a 1-year high of $442.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

