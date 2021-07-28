iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,312,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

