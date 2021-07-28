iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $108,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $251.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.33. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

