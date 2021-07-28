iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.47% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $191.01.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

