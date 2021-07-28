iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.47% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

IHE stock opened at $190.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $191.01.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

