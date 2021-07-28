IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 1.9%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) shares shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10. 37,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 131,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

