ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.